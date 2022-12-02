Insider Selling: Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $221,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 947,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,472,372.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Oleg Khaykin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

On Monday, November 28th, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,357 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $223,519.86.

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.85. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average of $13.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VIAV. StockNews.com cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.08.

Institutional Trading of Viavi Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 20,612 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $559,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 22.2% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 15,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 74.2% in the first quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,776,845 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,572,000 after buying an additional 756,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.