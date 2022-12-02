Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Major Shareholder Sells 37,989 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 37,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $1,043,177.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,082,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,919,491.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 25th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 17,264 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $469,753.44.
- On Wednesday, November 23rd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 39,729 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $1,084,601.70.
- On Monday, November 21st, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 720 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $19,533.60.
- On Friday, November 18th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 25,259 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $687,297.39.
- On Monday, November 14th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 50,173 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $1,375,241.93.
- On Monday, November 7th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 132,978 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $3,619,661.16.
Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance
Shares of VIR stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.78. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $58.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VIR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
