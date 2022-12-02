Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Major Shareholder Sells 37,989 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 37,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $1,043,177.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,082,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,919,491.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

On Friday, November 25th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 17,264 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $469,753.44.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 39,729 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $1,084,601.70.

On Monday, November 21st, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 720 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $19,533.60.

On Friday, November 18th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 25,259 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $687,297.39.

On Monday, November 14th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 50,173 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $1,375,241.93.

On Monday, November 7th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 132,978 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $3,619,661.16.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of VIR stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.78. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

Institutional Trading of Vir Biotechnology

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VIR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.