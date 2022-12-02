Insider Selling: Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $646,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 414,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,391,501.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Warner Music Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $34.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.25. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $44.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMG. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 178,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. 22.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.