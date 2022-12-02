InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Short Interest Up 18.1% in November

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 503,400 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the October 31st total of 426,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on IHG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,450 ($53.24) to GBX 4,200 ($50.25) in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,375.00.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of InterContinental Hotels Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IHG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,693,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,649,000 after buying an additional 674,404 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,702,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after buying an additional 86,405 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,735,000 after buying an additional 84,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 251.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 68,800 shares in the last quarter. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Up 1.5 %

About InterContinental Hotels Group

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $59.70 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $71.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.18.

(Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

Recommended Stories

