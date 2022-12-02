Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Position Decreased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 591.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 229,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,641,000 after acquiring an additional 196,466 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 221.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 33,599 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 211,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,109,000 after buying an additional 26,842 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after buying an additional 20,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 13,665 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PDP opened at $76.72 on Friday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $66.22 and a 52-week high of $96.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

