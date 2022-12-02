Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 131,070 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Invesco were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Invesco by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 56,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 30,716 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 13,884 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Invesco by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 151,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on IVZ. TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.58.

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.96.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.09). Invesco had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.