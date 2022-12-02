Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 309,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF were worth $16,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 66.0% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period.

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ERTH opened at $51.59 on Friday. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $68.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.26.

Further Reading

