Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,811,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,699,000 after acquiring an additional 825,134 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,958,000 after purchasing an additional 412,101 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 560,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,526,000 after buying an additional 67,271 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 73.2% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 378,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,006,000 after buying an additional 159,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 354,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,864,000 after buying an additional 68,172 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

QQQM stock opened at $120.86 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $104.62 and a 52-week high of $166.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.07.

