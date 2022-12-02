iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,820,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,279,000 after purchasing an additional 200,793 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,942,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,175,000 after purchasing an additional 538,253 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,342.9% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,276,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979,733 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,064 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,219,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,040,000 after purchasing an additional 349,844 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $67.94 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $80.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.07.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.