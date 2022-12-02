iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 51.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,389,000 after buying an additional 80,630 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 773.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 150,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after acquiring an additional 133,531 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 198.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 76,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 27,912 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IMCV opened at $65.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.02. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $71.16.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

