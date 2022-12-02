iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Position Decreased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,634 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVW. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 41,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IVW opened at $63.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.88. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $85.09.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

