iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 344,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114,470 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $18,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,117,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,227,000 after purchasing an additional 655,216 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 409,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter worth $17,777,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,120,000 after acquiring an additional 34,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,620,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

BATS ITB opened at $61.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.76. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

