iStar (NYSE:STAR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.44

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.44 and last traded at $7.48, with a volume of 2010 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.
Several research firms recently issued reports on STAR. TheStreet lowered shares of iStar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 10.74 and a quick ratio of 10.74. The company has a market capitalization of $690.11 million, a P/E ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.26.
iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.
