iStar (NYSE:STAR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.44

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.44 and last traded at $7.48, with a volume of 2010 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on STAR. TheStreet lowered shares of iStar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get iStar alerts:

iStar Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 10.74 and a quick ratio of 10.74. The company has a market capitalization of $690.11 million, a P/E ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iStar

About iStar

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in iStar by 1.5% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in iStar by 207.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iStar by 11.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iStar by 1.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 101,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of iStar by 1.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 99,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.