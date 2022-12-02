J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) versus WeWork (NYSE:WE) Critical Review

J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Rating) and WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for J.W. Mays and WeWork, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J.W. Mays 0 0 0 0 N/A WeWork 0 1 5 0 2.83

WeWork has a consensus target price of $7.83, indicating a potential upside of 176.80%. Given WeWork’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WeWork is more favorable than J.W. Mays.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J.W. Mays -3.33% -1.33% -0.75% WeWork -73.71% N/A -11.85%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares J.W. Mays and WeWork’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

J.W. Mays has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WeWork has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares J.W. Mays and WeWork’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J.W. Mays $21.40 million 4.57 -$710,000.00 ($0.35) -138.66 WeWork $2.57 billion 0.80 -$4.44 billion N/A N/A

J.W. Mays has higher earnings, but lower revenue than WeWork.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.2% of WeWork shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.7% of J.W. Mays shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of WeWork shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

WeWork beats J.W. Mays on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About J.W. Mays

J.W. Mays, Inc. owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in United States. The company's properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York; and Circleville of Ohio. J.W. Mays, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

About WeWork

WeWork Inc. provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions. It also offers various value-add services; business and technical service solutions, including professional employer organization and payroll services, remote workforce solutions, human resources benefits, dedicated bandwidth, and IT equipment co-location solutions. In addition, the company offers workspace management solutions, which enable landlords and operators to power flexible spaces and provide direct access to an established customer base. As of December 31, 2021, its real estate portfolio includes 756 locations. WeWork Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

