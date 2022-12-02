Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Director Sells $490,800.00 in Stock

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,192.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

J stock opened at $124.54 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $150.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.47%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on J. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.20.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

