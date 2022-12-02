JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management Acquires 34,700 Shares

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 34,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $340,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 30th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 8,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $80,640.00.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 54,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $582,120.00.

On Thursday, October 20th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 2,050 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.83 per share, for a total transaction of $18,101.50.

On Friday, October 14th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 31,900 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $273,383.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 61,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $553,880.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 90,050 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $862,679.00.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 2,250 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $21,352.50.

On Thursday, September 15th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 17,800 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $177,644.00.

JELD-WEN stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.73 million, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 2.30. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $27.59.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JELD shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.69.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 86.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 182.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

