JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management Acquires 34,700 Shares

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELDGet Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 34,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $340,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, November 30th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 8,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $80,640.00.
  • On Tuesday, November 1st, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 54,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $582,120.00.
  • On Thursday, October 20th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 2,050 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.83 per share, for a total transaction of $18,101.50.
  • On Friday, October 14th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 31,900 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $273,383.00.
  • On Friday, October 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 61,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $553,880.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 5th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 90,050 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $862,679.00.
  • On Thursday, September 22nd, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 2,250 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $21,352.50.
  • On Thursday, September 15th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 17,800 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $177,644.00.

JELD-WEN Trading Up 3.3 %

JELD-WEN stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.73 million, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 2.30. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $27.59.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELDGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JELD shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.69.

Institutional Trading of JELD-WEN

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 86.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 182.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JELD-WEN

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

