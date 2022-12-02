John A. Derito Sells 2,634 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) EVP John A. Derito sold 2,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $263,926.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,959.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

City Price Performance

Shares of CHCO stock opened at $101.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.05 and its 200 day moving average is $87.80. City Holding has a 1-year low of $73.40 and a 1-year high of $103.00.

Get City alerts:

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $67.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.70 million. City had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 15.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

City Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On City

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.34%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in City by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 99,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in City in the 3rd quarter worth $419,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in City by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in City by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of City by 32.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHCO shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on City in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of City in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About City

(Get Rating)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.