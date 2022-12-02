John Burville Sells 2,652 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Stock

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) Director John Burville sold 2,652 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $253,319.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,152.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $94.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.60. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.81 and a 1-year high of $98.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.45 and a 200-day moving average of $83.99.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 28,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SIGI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

