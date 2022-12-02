John Burville Sells 2,652 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Stock

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) Director John Burville sold 2,652 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $253,319.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,152.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Selective Insurance Group Stock Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ SIGI opened at $94.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.60. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.81 and a 1-year high of $98.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.45 and a 200-day moving average of $83.99.
Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.
Several research analysts have weighed in on SIGI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company.
Selective Insurance Group Company Profile
Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.
