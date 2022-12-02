John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 514,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,433 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III were worth $8,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPS. Burney Co. grew its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 47,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 67,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 15,001 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth $11,610,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 21,549 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $19.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.68.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

