JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 106,758 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,758 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $16,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NNI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nelnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Nelnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Nelnet by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nelnet by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Nelnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nelnet

In other news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $121,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,496.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nelnet Trading Up 0.4 %

NNI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Nelnet from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nelnet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:NNI opened at $98.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 58.22 and a current ratio of 58.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.75. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.94 and a 52 week high of $99.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.81.

Nelnet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.15%.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

