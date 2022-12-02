JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 299,329 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 2,433.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,632 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,329 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $16,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $59.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day moving average of $52.07. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $118.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
