JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 1,067.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,309 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $16,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 398,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,290,000 after acquiring an additional 56,873 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 198,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,765,000 after buying an additional 21,116 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 184,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,483,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,340,000 after buying an additional 154,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,992,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $385.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $340.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $368.81. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $287.82 and a 12 month high of $559.02.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $1.802 dividend. This represents a $7.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

