JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 20,840 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,830 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,840 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $16,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,047,000 after acquiring an additional 23,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,720,000 after buying an additional 43,164 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 791,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,680,000 after buying an additional 28,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,177,000 after buying an additional 110,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $53,256,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $87.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.91. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.57. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $125.01.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTH. Wedbush dropped their target price on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Meritage Homes from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Meritage Homes from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

