JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 30,557 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 511,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,557 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $16,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,652,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,607,000 after purchasing an additional 269,954 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,332,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,746,000 after purchasing an additional 115,615 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,758,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,006,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 646,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,657,000 after purchasing an additional 20,417 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF opened at $32.15 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $39.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.73.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

(Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.