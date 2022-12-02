JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 304,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,113 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $16,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 6,265.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,716,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,689,818 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,585,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,356,000 after buying an additional 589,340 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,150,000 after buying an additional 462,900 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,993,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,694,000 after buying an additional 329,539 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AOS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $60.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $86.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.04 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 27.67%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

