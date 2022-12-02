JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,779 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $16,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BeiGene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BeiGene by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BeiGene by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. 51.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $4,684,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,070,913 shares in the company, valued at $317,885,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $4,684,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,070,913 shares in the company, valued at $317,885,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $417,548.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,629,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,994,897.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,507 shares of company stock worth $10,273,368 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BeiGene Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of BeiGene to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $296.00 target price on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.50.

BGNE opened at $194.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.82. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $118.18 and a fifty-two week high of $365.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BeiGene Profile

(Get Rating)

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.