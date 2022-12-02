JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,990 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $16,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 334.4% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Everest Re Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 72.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 17.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everest Re Group Price Performance

Everest Re Group stock opened at $330.34 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $340.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $297.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.59.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.29%.

RE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Everest Re Group from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total transaction of $222,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,454,690.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total transaction of $222,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,454,690.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $429,910.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,890.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,426 shares of company stock worth $1,424,369 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

