JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 565,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,132 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $17,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in United Community Banks by 19.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,687,000 after buying an additional 2,505,834 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at about $75,829,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 34.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,842 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 231.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,488,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,753,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,191 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks Stock Down 0.7 %

United Community Banks stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.02. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $39.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. United Community Banks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 37.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

United Community Banks Profile

(Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

