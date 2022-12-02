JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $16.08 Million Stock Position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 626,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,299 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $16,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 149.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tenaris from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tenaris from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Tenaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.
Tenaris Stock Down 1.6 %
Tenaris Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.94%.
About Tenaris
Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.
