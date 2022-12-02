JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $16.15 Million Stock Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,424 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $16,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 80,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after buying an additional 28,060 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 5.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.60.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $239.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -130.97 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.60. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.74 and a twelve month high of $272.04.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.62 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 17.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 9,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.42, for a total value of $2,040,828.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,125.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Stories

