JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $16.26 Million Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 172,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,079 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in GATX were worth $16,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GATX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in GATX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GATX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in GATX by 311.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in GATX by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $91,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,035.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $91,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,035.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $84,648.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,160 shares of company stock valued at $440,313 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GATX Stock Performance

GATX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut shares of GATX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of GATX to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GATX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.67.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $112.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.07. GATX Co. has a 52 week low of $84.96 and a 52 week high of $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14.

GATX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is 44.54%.

About GATX

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

