JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $16.36 Million Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $16,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 2,876.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Five Below news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Five Below Stock Up 16.5 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on FIVE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Five Below from $184.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Five Below from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Five Below from $170.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Five Below from $178.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Shares of FIVE opened at $187.48 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Five Below had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Five Below Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

