JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $16.40 Million Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,173 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $16,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PII. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the first quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the second quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the first quarter worth $47,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 15.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Polaris by 108.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PII shares. StockNews.com cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Polaris from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup set a $112.00 target price on Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.90.

Polaris Stock Down 0.1 %

Polaris Dividend Announcement

PII stock opened at $114.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.55 and a 200-day moving average of $107.45. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $127.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Featured Articles

