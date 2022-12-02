JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $16.54 Million Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 458,677 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $16,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 957.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Synovus Financial

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $29,039.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,090 shares in the company, valued at $222,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Synovus Financial Price Performance

SNV has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

SNV stock opened at $42.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.15 and a 1 year high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Further Reading

