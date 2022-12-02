JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $16.73 Million Position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) by 1,492.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 366,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 343,461 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $16,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TCBK. Davis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $28,105,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 939,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,614,000 after acquiring an additional 84,055 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 817,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,711,000 after acquiring an additional 67,917 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,418,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,770,000 after acquiring an additional 52,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 328.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 59,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 45,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on TriCo Bancshares to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on TriCo Bancshares to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

TriCo Bancshares Trading Down 1.4 %

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

NASDAQ TCBK opened at $53.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.60. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $58.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.07 and its 200-day moving average is $48.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

TriCo Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

See Also

