JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $16.82 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 398,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,894 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $16,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $804,000. Motco grew its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 21,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 32,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Price Performance

Shares of TOTL stock opened at $40.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.49. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $47.85.

