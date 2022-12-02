JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $16.98 Million Stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 258,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $16,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KRYS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 307.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 51.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 39.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the first quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Krystal Biotech

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $65,872.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,726,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,184,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $65,872.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,726,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,184,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $77,328.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,787,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,107,146.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,793 shares of company stock valued at $143,521 in the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

KRYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Krystal Biotech from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

KRYS stock opened at $77.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.88 and its 200-day moving average is $69.52. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.67 and a 1 year high of $85.11.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.06. On average, analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Featured Stories

