JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $17.03 Million Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,520 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $17,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $28.73 on Friday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.57.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies to $39.00 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

