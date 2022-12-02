JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $17.04 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 356,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,917 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $17,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Campion Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

EMXC stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.83. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.