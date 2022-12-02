JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $18.04 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 488,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,338 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $18,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 335,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2,334.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $546,672.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,642 shares in the company, valued at $8,192,212.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 4.5 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FNF. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.51 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.70 and a 200-day moving average of $39.04.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.93%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.