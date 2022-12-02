JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,674 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $16,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 6.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medpace by 10.3% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter worth $458,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Medpace by 1.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Medpace in the second quarter worth $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MEDP. StockNews.com cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc acquired 94,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $153.48 per share, with a total value of $14,445,384.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,237,355 shares in the company, valued at $957,309,245.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total value of $1,433,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,752.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc acquired 94,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $153.48 per share, with a total value of $14,445,384.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,237,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,309,245.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 489,768 shares of company stock valued at $77,322,137 over the last three months. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $215.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.47. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.94 and a 12 month high of $235.72.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.58. Medpace had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $383.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

