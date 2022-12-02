JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 19,301 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 257,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,301 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $17,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Lantheus by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lantheus by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Lantheus by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $61.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.89 and a 200 day moving average of $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $87.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. Lantheus had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The company had revenue of $239.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.52 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on LNTH shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

In other news, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 2,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $133,249.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,052,706.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 2,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $133,249.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,052,706.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 4,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $354,423.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,254,431.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,530 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,928 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Featured Stories

