JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 38,576 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 856,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,576 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $18,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 2,830.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 421,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after buying an additional 406,690 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 64.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 753,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,015,000 after buying an additional 295,134 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 14.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,168,000 after buying an additional 179,672 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,125,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,198,000 after buying an additional 160,812 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 128.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 83,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Central Pacific Financial

In other news, COO Arnold D. Martines bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.44 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,274 shares in the company, valued at $102,526.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Central Pacific Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

Several research firms have weighed in on CPF. Raymond James lowered Central Pacific Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Central Pacific Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Central Pacific Financial to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on Central Pacific Financial to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

NYSE CPF opened at $20.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $569.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.86 and its 200-day moving average is $22.09. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $30.97.

Central Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

