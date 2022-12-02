JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 543,228 Shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,684,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543,228 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.05% of eGain worth $16,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EGAN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 22.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 25.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 845,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 172,112 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eGain during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EGAN. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of eGain from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of EGAN opened at $8.78 on Friday. eGain Co. has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $13.70. The company has a market cap of $280.41 million, a P/E ratio of -87.79 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.77.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. eGain had a negative net margin of 3.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.42 million. Research analysts forecast that eGain Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified Knowledge Hub solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services.

