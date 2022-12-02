JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 262,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,911 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $16,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRKR. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 24.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bruker by 10.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Bruker by 2,181.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Bruker by 266.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 19,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 14,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Bruker by 23.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bruker in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Bruker to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Bruker Trading Up 0.4 %

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $67.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.21. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $85.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 10.93%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

