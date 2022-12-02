JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 972,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,003 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Tronox were worth $16,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TROX. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 117.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Tronox by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Tronox by 1,757.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tronox in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Tronox in the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.35. Tronox Holdings plc has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $25.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.98.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.30 million. Tronox had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 19.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently 13.30%.

Insider Activity at Tronox

In related news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.88 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 334,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,971,792.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tronox news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.88 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 334,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $47,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,479.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TROX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tronox from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tronox in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Tronox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tronox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Tronox from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

Tronox Profile

(Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Read More

