JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,181,636 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 345,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,181,636 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $17,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 93,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 98,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHI opened at $53.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.25. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.21 and a fifty-two week high of $66.55.

