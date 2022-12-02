JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 16,447 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,447 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $16,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MBUU. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 3,881.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 159,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 155,454 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 16.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 626,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,048,000 after acquiring an additional 86,453 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 188.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after acquiring an additional 79,712 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,314,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,233,000 after acquiring an additional 63,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 252,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,654,000 after acquiring an additional 42,133 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Trading Up 0.7 %

MBUU opened at $58.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.67 and its 200-day moving average is $56.34. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $72.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Malibu Boats

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.57.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

