JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 17,945 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,945 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $16,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. KBC Group NV raised its stake in MYR Group by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 31,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in MYR Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in MYR Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in MYR Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,867,000 after buying an additional 47,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in MYR Group by 233.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded MYR Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $95.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.05. MYR Group Inc. has a one year low of $74.77 and a one year high of $113.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.62.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

