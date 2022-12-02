JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 126,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,528 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $16,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 0.7% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on J. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 1.6 %

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,994,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,192.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of J stock opened at $124.54 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.78 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.47%.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Featured Stories

